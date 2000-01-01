Farmers Edge Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:FDGE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FDGE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FDGE
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:FDGE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINCA30957Q1028
Company Profile
Farmers Edge Inc leads the next agricultural revolution by developing data-driven technologies that help farmers run efficient operations while producing more food for the growing population. It delivers cutting-edge solutions powered by a combination of field-centric data, artificial intelligence, and complete integration. It is revolutionizing the way farmers, agricultural professionals, and agribusinesses interact with data.