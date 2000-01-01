Farmers Edge Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:FDGE)

North American company
Market Info - FDGE

Company Info - FDGE

  • SymbolTSE:FDGE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINCA30957Q1028

Company Profile

Farmers Edge Inc leads the next agricultural revolution by developing data-driven technologies that help farmers run efficient operations while producing more food for the growing population. It delivers cutting-edge solutions powered by a combination of field-centric data, artificial intelligence, and complete integration. It is revolutionizing the way farmers, agricultural professionals, and agribusinesses interact with data.

