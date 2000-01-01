Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp is a US-based bank holding company. The company and its subsidiaries operate in the domestic banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance and financial management industries. Its business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. Farmers' business activities are primarily aggregated in three lines of business, the Bank segment, the Trust segment. The company operates only in the United States. It has its operations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio, and Beaver County in Pennsylvania.Farmers National Banc Corp and its subsidiaries operate in the domestic banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance and financial management industries. Its business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries.