Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FPI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FPI
- Market Cap$344.240m
- SymbolNYSE:FPI
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS31154R1095
Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc owns and aims to acquire high-quality farmland throughout North America. The company is an internally managed real estate company and owns and contracts for over 120,000 acres of farm land, along with storage facilities.