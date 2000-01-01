Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FARO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FARO
- Market Cap$735.760m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FARO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINUS3116421021
Company Profile
Faro Technologies Inc is a global technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The operating segments of the company are 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals.Faro Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. Its business segments are Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other.