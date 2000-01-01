Company Profile

Faro Technologies Inc is a global technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The operating segments of the company are 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals.Faro Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. Its business segments are Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other.