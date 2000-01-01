Fashionette AG Bearer Shares (XETRA:FSNT)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FSNT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FSNT
- Market Cap€207.700m
- SymbolXETRA:FSNT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorInternet Retail
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2QEFA1
Company Profile
Fashionette AG is a online platform for Premium and Luxury Fashion Accessories. The company's premium and luxury fashion accessories including handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches and jewelry, in the DACH Region. It operates websites under the fashionette brand addressing eight European countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden and the UK) with the DACH Region.