Faster Enterprises Ltd (ASX:FE8)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FE8
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FE8
- Market CapAUD1.330m
- SymbolASX:FE8
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FE82
Company Profile
Faster Enterprises Ltd is an Australian based company, engaged in the business of property development and management. It operates in residential property development, commercial property development and hotel and serviced apartment development.