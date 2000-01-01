FastJet (LSE:FJET)

UK company
Market Info - FJET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FJET

  • Market Cap£7.220m
  • SymbolLSE:FJET
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirlines
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BWGCH354

Company Profile

FastJet PLC provides airline services. It is a holding company for a low-cost airline which operates flights under the fastjet brand in Tanzania using a fleet of three Airbus A319 aircraft.

