Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FSLY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FSLY
- Market Cap$2.201bn
- SymbolNYSE:FSLY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS31188V1008
Company Profile
Fastly Inc operates edge cloud platform, designed to be programmable and support agile software development. The edge cloud complements data center, central cloud, and hybrid solutions. Its customers include digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial service industries. The company primarily derives revenue from customer usage of its platform.