FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FAT
- Market Cap$58.630m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FAT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINUS30258N1054
Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc is a multi-brand restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets, and acquires predominantly fast casual restaurant concepts. The company provides turkey burgers, chicken Sandwiches, chicken tenders, burgers, and others.