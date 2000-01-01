Fatfish Blockchain Ltd (ASX:FFG)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FFG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FFG

  • Market CapAUD6.660m
  • SymbolASX:FFG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FFG8

Company Profile

Fatfish Internet Group Ltd is an internet venture investment firm. It operates and invests via two business divisions; via digital incubator division for early stage companies and through direct ventures division for growth-stage companies.

Latest FFG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .