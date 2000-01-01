Fatfish Group Ltd (ASX:FFG)
Company Info - FFG
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FFG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FFG8
Company Profile
Fatfish Group Ltd is a global tech venture investment and development company. The company focuses on the growing internet markets, where it is helping build internet ventures with the potential to scale globally through its seed-to-exit strategy. Geographically the company caters its services in Australia, Singapore, Sweden, and British Virgin Island. Majority of the revenue for the company is derived from Sweden.Fatfish Internet Group Ltd is an internet venture investment firm. It operates and invests via two business divisions; via digital incubator division for early stage companies and through direct ventures division for growth-stage companies.