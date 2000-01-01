Fathom Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FTHM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FTHM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FTHM

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FTHM
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS31189V1098

Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. The company primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry.

Latest FTHM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .