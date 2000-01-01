Company Profile

Faurecia S.A. operates in automotive seating, interior systems, cockpit electronics, and emissions control technologies. The company has a global presence, with production facilities in 33 countries, but this global supplier has about 60% of its facilities located in high-cost countries. The company is controlled by Peugeot Citroen, which holds 46% of the capital stock and 63% of the voting rights. Peugeot is the company's fourth-largest customer (13% of sales). By percentage of revenue, Volkswagen is the largest (18%), Ford is second (15%), while the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is third (14%).