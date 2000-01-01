Company Profile

FBD Holdings PLC is an Ireland-based holding company. The company acts as a property and casualty insurer for farmers, private individuals, and business owners. It also provides financial services such as life and pension brokerage, premium installment services and other financial solutions. The company provides car insurance, home insurance, business insurance and farm insurance. It manages its business in two segments namely Underwriting and Financial Services. The company earns most of its revenue from Underwriting business segment.FBD Holdings PLC is an insurance company which insurance service for car, home, business, and farm. It also provides financial services such as life and pension brokerage, premium installment services and other financial solutions.