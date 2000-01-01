FBR Ltd (ASX:FBR)
Market Info - FBR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FBR
- Market CapAUD64.570m
- SymbolASX:FBR
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FBR4
Company Profile
Fastbrick Robotics Ltd is developing technology to build an automated robotic machine with the aim of it being capable of completing the brickwork of a Full Home Structure in approximately 3 days at potentially significantly lower cost.