FD Technologies (LSE:FDP)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FDP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FDP
- Market Cap£589.330m
- SymbolLSE:FDP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINGB0031477770
Company Profile
First Derivatives PLC is engaged in the provision of a range of software and consulting services, particularly to finance technology and energy institutions. Its segments include Consulting activities that involve providing services to capital markets, and Software activities, which includes the license of intellectual property and related services. Geographically it is spread across the market of the UK, Europe, North America, and Australasia and derives the majority of revenue through the Software segment.First Derivatives PLC is engaged in the provision of a range of software and consulting services, particularly to finance, technology and energy institutions.