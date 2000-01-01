FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd (SEHK:729)

APAC company
Market Info - 729

Company Info - 729

  • Market CapHKD336.040m
  • SymbolSEHK:729
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG3361N1258

Company Profile

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in R&D, production and distribution of new energy electric vehicles and their core components.

