FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd (SEHK:729)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 729
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 729
- Market CapHKD336.040m
- SymbolSEHK:729
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINBMG3361N1258
Company Profile
FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in R&D, production and distribution of new energy electric vehicles and their core components.