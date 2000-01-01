FDM Group (Holdings) (LSE:FDM)
- Market Cap£1.098bn
- SymbolLSE:FDM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- ISINGB00BLWDVP51
Company Profile
FDM Group (Holdings) PLC operates in the Information Technology industry. Its business activities involve recruiting, training and placing its own permanent IT and business consultants at client sites.