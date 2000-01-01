FDM Group (Holdings) (LSE:FDM)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FDM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FDM

  • Market Cap£1.098bn
  • SymbolLSE:FDM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLWDVP51

Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC operates in the Information Technology industry. Its business activities involve recruiting, training and placing its own permanent IT and business consultants at client sites.

Latest FDM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

FDM Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .