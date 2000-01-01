Fe Ltd (ASX:FEL)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FEL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FEL
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FEL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FEL1
Company Profile
Fe Ltd is an Australian mineral resources company. It holds an interest in several properties of iron, nickel; copper, and gold located in Western Australia. The core business of the company is the exploration and resource development of the Mt Ida and Mt Elvire Iron Ore projects and the investigation of mineral resource projects. The company also holds an interest in the Bryah Basin region of Western Australia.Fe Ltd is engaged in the exploration and resource development of the Mt Ida and Mt Elvire Iron Ore projects and the investigation of mineral resource projects.