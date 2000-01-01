Company Profile

Fe Ltd is an Australian mineral resources company. It holds an interest in several properties of iron, nickel; copper, and gold located in Western Australia. The core business of the company is the exploration and resource development of the Mt Ida and Mt Elvire Iron Ore projects and the investigation of mineral resource projects. The company also holds an interest in the Bryah Basin region of Western Australia.