Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp provides agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans in the secondary market in the U.S. Its operations consist of four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The company purchases eligible mortgage loans secured by first liens on agricultural real estate and rural housing under the Farm & Ranch line of business. Its subsidiary purchases the portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the USDA.