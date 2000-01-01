Federal Grid Co of Unified Energy System PJSC GDR (LSE:FEES)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FEES
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FEES
- Market Cap$4.063bn
- SymbolLSE:FEES
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINUS3133542015
Company Profile
Federal Grid Co of Unified Energy System PJSC is engaged in the transmission of electricity via the Russian Unified National Electric Grid. It also provides technological connection services to customers that need to increase power consumption.