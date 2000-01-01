Federal International (2000) Ltd (SGX:BDU)

APAC company
Market Info - BDU

Company Info - BDU

  • Market CapSGD27.570m
  • SymbolSGX:BDU
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1BF9000004

Company Profile

Federal International (2000) Ltd is engaged in supply of assembly and distribution of flowline control products, distribution of oilfield drilling equipment for use on onshore and offshore rigs and drilling platforms.

Latest BDU news

