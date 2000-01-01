Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 104 properties, which includes 23.5 million square feet of retail space and over 2,600 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in densely populated and affluent communities.