Federated Hermes Inc Class B (NYSE:FHI)

North American company
  • Market Cap$1.797bn
  • SymbolNYSE:FHI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3142111034

Company Profile

Federated provides asset management services for institutional and individual investors. The company's $576 billion in managed assets at the end of 2019 were composed of equity (15%), multi-asset (1%), fixed-income (12%), alternative (3%) and money market (69%) funds. That said, the firm's cash-management operations generate just 40% of Federated's revenue, compared with 40%, 14% and 6%, respectively, for the firm's equity, fixed-income and alternatives/multi-asset operations. From a channel perspective, the company's products are distributed via trust banks, wealth managers and retail broker/dealers (66% of AUM), institutional investors (22%) and international clients (12%).Federated Investors Inc provides investment management products and related financial services. The company sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts.

