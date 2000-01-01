Company Profile

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2019, FedEx derived 54% of revenue from its express division, 29% from ground, and 11% from freight; its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel-delivery provider.