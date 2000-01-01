FedNat Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FNHC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FNHC
- Market Cap$241.450m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FNHC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINUS31431B1098
Company Profile
FedNat Holding Co, formerly Federated National Holding Co. is an insurance holding company controlling all steps in the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through its subsidiaries.