Company Profile
Feedback PLC is a medical imaging software and tools company. It develops and markets imaging tools and softwares for clinical decision making and also techniques and improved workflow for medical practitioners engaged in research and in treating patients. The company also entered into the joint venture for future clinical application of its products on patients with kidney stones and It has medical imaging segment.Feedback PLC through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing medical imaging tools for clinical decision makers. It develops software and systems that provide techniques and workflows for practitioners involved in medical research and treating patients.