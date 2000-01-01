Feishang Anthracite Resources Ltd (SEHK:1738)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1738

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1738

  • Market CapHKD1.532bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1738
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG3375A1194

Company Profile

Feishang Anthracite Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, construction and development of anthracite coal mines and the extraction and sale of thermal and anthracite coal in the People's Republic of China.

Latest 1738 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .