Feiyu Technology International Co Ltd (SEHK:1022)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1022

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1022

  • Market CapHKD261.430m
  • SymbolSEHK:1022
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG337691037

Company Profile

Feiyu Technology International Co Ltd is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are in the business of operation and development of web and mobile games.

Latest 1022 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .