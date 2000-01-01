Feiyu Technology International Co Ltd (SEHK:1022)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1022
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1022
- Market CapHKD261.430m
- SymbolSEHK:1022
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINKYG337691037
Company Profile
Feiyu Technology International Co Ltd is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are in the business of operation and development of web and mobile games.