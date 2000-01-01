Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX)
APAC company
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FLX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINAU0000123879
Company Profile
Felix Group Holdings Ltd is an online construction marketplace for people to list, find, and hire equipment and subcontractors. The solutions offered by the company include Vendor Management, Sourcing, Contracts, Vendor Marketplace, and APIs and integrations.