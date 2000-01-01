Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FEMY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FEMY

  • Market Cap$141.140m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FEMY
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINUS31447E1055

Company Profile

Femasys Inc is a biomedical company focused on transforming women's healthcare by developing solutions and advancements providing clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. Its mission is to provide women with minimally-invasive, non-surgical product technologies, accessible in the office, improving patient care and overall health economics.

Latest FEMY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .