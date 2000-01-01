Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FEMY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FEMY
- Market Cap$141.140m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FEMY
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINUS31447E1055
Company Profile
Femasys Inc is a biomedical company focused on transforming women's healthcare by developing solutions and advancements providing clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. Its mission is to provide women with minimally-invasive, non-surgical product technologies, accessible in the office, improving patient care and overall health economics.