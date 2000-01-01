Fengro Industries Corp (TSX:FGR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FGR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FGR
- Market CapCAD0.250m
- SymbolTSX:FGR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAgricultural Inputs
- Currency
- ISINCA31447L1094
Company Profile
Fengro Industries Corp, is engaged in production of phosphate fertilizers, and acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties in Canada and Brazil. Its project include Bonfim project located in Tocantins state within the Cerrado region of Brazil.