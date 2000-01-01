Company Profile

Fengro Industries Corp is a Brazilian based company engaged in producing phosphate-based fertilizers and acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. The agro mineral projects owned by the company are bomfim, ruth, and samba.Fengro Industries Corp, is engaged in production of phosphate fertilizers, and acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties in Canada and Brazil. Its project include Bonfim project located in Tocantins state within the Cerrado region of Brazil.