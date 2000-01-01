Fermentalg SA (EURONEXT:FALG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FALG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FALG
- Market Cap€30.160m
- SymbolEURONEXT:FALG
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0011271600
Company Profile
Fermentalg SA is an industrial biotechnology company that produces sustainable oils and proteins derived from the exceptional properties of microalgae. It offers its services to the agrifood, healthcare, and petrochemical markets throughout Europe.