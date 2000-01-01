Feronia Inc (TSX:FRN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FRN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FRN
- Market CapCAD20.740m
- SymbolTSX:FRN
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINCA31527R8856
Company Profile
Feronia Inc through its subsidiaries is in the business of agriculture, producing palm oil and palm kernel oil in the Democratic Republic of Congo.