Ferratum Finland Oy (XETRA:FRU)

European company
Market Info - FRU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FRU

  • Market Cap€207.150m
  • SymbolXETRA:FRU
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFI4000106299

Company Profile

Ferratum Oyj is a Finland-based company which provides mobile consumer loans and small corporate loans. It helps customer to access their current accounts, savings deposits and bank cards in real-time in a secure manner through online.

