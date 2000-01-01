Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FXPO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FXPO

  • Market Cap£914.130m
  • SymbolLSE:FXPO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1XH2C03

Company Profile

Ferrexpo PLC is engaged in mining, processing and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It produces blast furnace pellets with iron grade. It also owns logistics assets in Austria which operate a fleet of vessels.

Latest FXPO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

FXPO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .