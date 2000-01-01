Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd is engaged in developing and exploiting the Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Southern Kazakhstan. It is producing vanadiumin the form of ammonium metavanadate or redcake, treating purchased concentrates and spent catalysts. Its segments are based on its nature of operations: processing, subsoil operations (being operations related to exploration and mining) and corporate segment.Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd is engaged in developing and exploiting the Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Southern Kazakhstan. It is producing vanadiumin the form of ammonium metavanadate or redcake, treating purchased concentrates and spent catalysts.