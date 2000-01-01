Company Profile

Ferro makes and distributes colorings and coatings for electronics, appliances, automobiles, ceramic tile, and architectural glass. The company operates in two segments: performance colors and glass, which provides coatings for use in manufacturing and production; and color solutions, which provides enamels and pigments used in the production of automobiles and glass products. The company’s most profitable segment is performance colors and glass. Ferro operates globally, with the majority of revenue coming from Europe and the United States.Ferro Corp is a producer of specialty materials and chemicals that are sold to the manufacturers who, in turn, make products for many end-use markets. It offers electronic materials, color and glass performance materials, pigments, powders & oxides.