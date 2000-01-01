Company Profile

Ferro Corp manufactures and sells chemicals, glass, and tile coatings in three segments based on product type. The performance coatings segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells glazes and decorations for tile, glass, and dinnerware. The performance colors and glass segment sells tile coatings and inks for ceramic tile as well as ceramics tile coatings for roofs, stoves, bricks, sanitary ware, and dinnerware. The color solutions segment sells enamels and colors used in the production of automobiles and glass products and in dental applications. More revenue comes from Europe than any other geographical region.Ferro Corp is a producer of specialty materials and chemicals that are sold to the manufacturers who, in turn, make products for many end-use markets. It offers electronic materials, color and glass performance materials, pigments, powders & oxides.