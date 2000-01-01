Company Profile

FFP SA is an investment company. It holds interests in several industrial companies; however, PSA Peugot Citroen group is its main asset. The group invests in other opportunities for diversification purposes. Traditionally, the company seeks to be a long-term minority shareholder and invest in companies with similar characteristics. Portfolio companies tend to be family-owned and among the leading players in their industry. Other investments include private equity funds that FFP makes co-investments alongside. For companies within its portfolio, the company takes a seat on the board of directors or supervisory boards to take on an active role within the investee.