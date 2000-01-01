FGL Holdings A (NYSE:FG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FG
- Market Cap$2.163bn
- SymbolNYSE:FG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Life
- Currency
- ISINKYG3402M1024
Company Profile
FGL Holdings is a Cayman-based holding company. Its principal operations are conducted through life insurance and annuity products. Through its holdings it offers annuity and life insurance service, and reinsurer services in Bermuda and USA.