Fibre-Crown Manufacturing Inc (TSX:FBR.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FBR.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FBR.H

  • Market CapCAD1.170m
  • SymbolTSX:FBR.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3156732024

Company Profile

Fibre-Crown Manufacturing Inc is a Canada- based company. It is engaged in the business of developing and manufacturing architectural details, cladding, and mouldings.

Latest FBR.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .