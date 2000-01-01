Fibre-Crown Manufacturing Inc (TSX:FBR.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FBR.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FBR.H
- Market CapCAD1.170m
- SymbolTSX:FBR.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINCA3156732024
Company Profile
Fibre-Crown Manufacturing Inc is a Canada- based company. It is engaged in the business of developing and manufacturing architectural details, cladding, and mouldings.