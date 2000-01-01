Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial Inc has two business groups: FNF Core Operations and FNF Ventures. Core Operations provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. It also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF Ventures invests in other companies. It has a majority interest in ABRH, a restaurant company that operates restaurants such as Bakers Square and Village Inn. Title insurance premiums comprise close to half of Fidelity's total revenue, and the remaining Core Operations business comprises more than one-third of total company revenue. Almost all remaining revenue is from restaurant sales via FNF Ventures' investments. Substantially all of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.Fidelity National Financial Inc is a title insurance company. It provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. The firm also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.