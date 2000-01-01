Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services’ legacy operations provide core and payment processing services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring Sungard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS now provides payment processing services for merchants and holds leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. About a fourth of revenue was generated outside North America in 2019.Fidelity National Information Services Inc offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance and provides consulting and outsourcing services.