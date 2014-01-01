Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services is the product of two significant mergers, Sungard in 2014 and the upcoming $43.6 billion acquisition of Worldpay. The company will now provide core and payment processing services to banks, as well as merchant acquiring. In addition, Fidelity provides processing software for capital markets providers, asset managers, and custodians. As of 2019, the company serves more than 20,000 institutions in over 130 countries. North America accounts for 76% of revenue; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa another 15%; while Asia accounts for 5% of total sales.Fidelity National Information Services Inc offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance and provides consulting and outsourcing services.