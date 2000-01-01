Company Profile

Fidia SpA is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of numerical controls and software, high-speed milling systems and after-sales service for the automotive, aerospace, and energy sector. Its products comprise Machines, Numerical Controls, Milling Heads, Accessories, and Software.Fidia develops, manufactures and sells Numerical Controls, Drives, and Milling Machines for the automotive, aerospace, and energy sector. Its products comprises of Machines, Numerical Controls, Milling Heads, Accessories, and Software.