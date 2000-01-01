Fidia SpA (MTA:FDA)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FDA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FDA
- Market Cap€14.210m
- SymbolMTA:FDA
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0001498481
Company Profile
Fidia SpA is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of numerical controls and software, high-speed milling systems and after-sales service for the automotive, aerospace, and energy sector. Its products comprise Machines, Numerical Controls, Milling Heads, Accessories, and Software.Fidia develops, manufactures and sells Numerical Controls, Drives, and Milling Machines for the automotive, aerospace, and energy sector. Its products comprises of Machines, Numerical Controls, Milling Heads, Accessories, and Software.