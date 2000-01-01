Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FSG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FSG
- Market CapAUD9.030m
- SymbolASX:FSG
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FSG1
Company Profile
Field Solutions Holdings Ltd is engaged in the operation of sub-contracted voice over internet protocol (VOIP) telephony in Australia. It provides VoIP based phone services, and internet phones services.