Fieldex Exploration Inc (TSX:FLX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FLX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FLX

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:FLX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3169023031

Company Profile

Fieldex Exploration Inc is a mining exploration company. The company is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mining properties base metals and strategic metals including rare earth elements and rare metals deposits.

Latest FLX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .