Fieldex Exploration Inc (TSX:FLX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FLX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FLX
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:FLX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA3169023031
Company Profile
Fieldex Exploration Inc is a mining exploration company. The company is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mining properties base metals and strategic metals including rare earth elements and rare metals deposits.