Company Profile

Fielmann AG is an optical retailer that offers eyewear fashion at a low price. Its main market is Europe. The company offers a wide range of products: glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and hearing aids. The assortment of models is fashionable, and the firm offers its products at reasonable prices. Fielmann is involved in all levels of the optical industry value-added chain: designing, manufacturing, product offering, and optician services.Fielmann AG operates and invests in optical businesses, hearing aid companies and the manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products. It offers spectacles, spectacle frames & lenses, sunglasses and contact lenses.